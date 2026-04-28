NMSU alumnus Phil Anderson named PGA of America chief operating officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State University alumnus Phil Anderson has been named chief operating officer of the PGA of America, a senior leadership role focused on advancing the organization’s strategic priorities, operational performance and member services.



Anderson, a graduate of NMSU’s Professional Golf Management Program, was selected following a national search and began his new role April 20.

He will be based at the PGA of America’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas, and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Terry Clark.



NMSU leaders say Anderson’s career reflects the strength and impact of the university’s Professional Golf Management Program.



“We are extremely excited for Phil as he embarks on this new role as COO of the PGA of America,” said Josh Salmon, director of the PGA Golf Management Program at NMSU. “Our program aims to provide students with opportunities to learn and grow while they are at NMSU, and Phil is a perfect example of someone who took advantage of those opportunities and resources. We are proud of his accomplishments and know that he will have an amazing impact as he helps move the association forward.”



Clark said Anderson stood out among a strong pool of candidates for his leadership and connection to the organization’s mission.



“Phil brings a strong blend of operational excellence and strategic vision,” Clark said. “He understands how to serve our members and consistently delivers results that elevate both people and performance. His leadership will be key as we strengthen operations and move the PGA of America forward.”



In his new role, Anderson will work closely with the CEO, board of directors and leadership team to execute the organization’s strategic plan, align operations and enhance programs that support more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf professionals.

He will also oversee the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the association’s charitable arm.



Anderson said his time at NMSU helped lay the foundation for his career in the golf industry.



“The PGA of America represents the very best of our profession,” Anderson said. “I look forward to working alongside our members and leadership team to strengthen our culture, elevate the member experience and help guide the association into its next chapter. I am especially committed to ensuring our membership feels heard, supported and empowered.”



Prior to his appointment, Anderson served as general manager and chief operating officer at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, where he led major capital projects, championship operations and long-range planning efforts.

His leadership included overseeing a significant capital improvement program and the successful hosting of the 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship.



A PGA of America Golf professional for more than 20 years, Anderson has held numerous leadership roles within the organization, including service on the national board of directors and governance committee.

He is a past president of the Minnesota PGA Section and has been recognized for his commitment to advancing PGA professionals and building high-performing teams.



Earlier in his career, Anderson held leadership positions at North Oaks Golf Club and Southview Country Club in Minnesota, where he led strategic planning, capital improvements and membership growth initiatives.