February 3, 2023 10:27 AM
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour on the way to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Saturday, February 4, Tuff Hedeman, one of the world's most famous bull riders - will be bringing his tour to the Borderland. Show organizers promise the show will be action-packed, full of fun and extreme acts that will "keep fans and competitors on their feet."

Hedeman has been in the bull riding industry for over 30 years. He's known for riding Bodacious the bull, which was known to be the "world's most dangerous bull," as well as for parts of his life being depicted in the movie "8 Seconds."

Join Tuff Hedeman and his cowboys at 8 P.M. at the County Coliseum on Saturday for a family fun event. You can buy tickets here.

