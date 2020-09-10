UTEP Men’s golf coach Scott Lieberwirth announces resignation

Texas Sports

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP is now in search for a new men's golf coach.

Thursday, Scott Lieberwirth resigned as UTEP Men’s Golf head coach after leading the program for the last nine years.

Lieberwirth’s last day at UTEP will be Sept. 25.

He is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities outside of college athletics.

A national search will begin immediately to appoint his successor.

Under Lieberwirth’s direction the Miners won seven tournament titles, including the 2017 Conference USA Championship – the team’s first league title since 1985 and only the second in school history.

“I’m very thankful to everybody here at UTEP over the last nine years,” Lieberwirth said. “Everyone has been so gracious and generous to my family and I. UTEP is always going to have a special place in my heart. I have a bunch of great memories from my time here. Obviously I will miss our student-athletes. They work so hard and do all the right things. I am so proud of their accomplishments and everything that they’ve done. I wish them nothing but success in the future.”

“We would like to thank Scott for all of his hard work and dedication over the last nine years,” Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “He took our program from last place in Conference USA the year before his arrival to tops in the league. He elevated UTEP Men’s Golf into a top-100 program nationally in four of the last six years. Scott has decided to pursue other professional opportunities, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Lieberwirth coached student-athletes who captured a total of 13 All-Conference USA honors at UTEP, including Frederik Dreier, the back-to-back league Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

First Team All-Conference USA selections in the Lieberwirth era were Martin Simonsen (2015), Dreier (2016 & 2017) and Aaron Terrazas (2017). In 2012, Martin Simonsen was tabbed the C-USA Freshman of the Year.

Lieberwirth was chosen the 2017 Phillip Hatchett C-USA Coach of the Year.

In addition to the team’s NCAA appearance in 2017, Lieberwirth coached three individuals (Simonsen 2012-14-15, Dreier 2016, Charles Corner 2018) to at-large bids at NCAA Regionals.

Corner advanced to the NCAA Championships after shooting a nine-under-par 207 and tying for third place at Regionals.

In all, Lieberwirth coached 12 GCAA (Golf Coaches Association of America) All-Americans at UTEP.

In 2015, Lieberwirth spearheaded a monumental change for Conference USA. He pushed for a similar format in the conference tournament that is used in the NCAA tournament.

With the support of other league coaches, Lieberwirth helped make C-USA the first conference to adopt a match-play format to conclude its league tournament.

Lieberwirth also served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee from 2014-18.

Off the links, Lieberwirth assisted the UTEP Century Club with raising over $1.4 million to fund the men’s golf program operating and recruiting budget.

Lieberwirth was named head coach of the Miners on July 13, 2011, after leading NM State to six Western Athletic Conference titles in eight years as head coach.

In 16 years as a head coach, his teams won seven conference titles, made seven trips to NCAA Regionals, and finished first at a total of 20 tournaments.

He also coached a total of 28 All-Conference players.