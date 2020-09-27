Dallas Stars force Game 6 against TB Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

Texas Sports

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Dallas Stars have earned themselves at least two more days in the Edmonton bubble.

The Stars have forced a Game 6 in the Stanley Cup finals by getting a goal from Corey Perry in double-overtime to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2. Anton Khudobin made 39 saves and Perry prolonged the series by scoring 9:23 into the second extra period.

Joe Pavelski tied it with 6:45 left in the regulation and laid out to block a shot in the first overtime, helping the Stars prolong the game. It was Pavelski’s 61st goal of his playoff career, the most among Americans.

Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev did the scoring for the Lightning, who will try again Monday to win their second Stanley Cup.