Cowboys defeat Eagles 37-17 to stay alive in NFC East playoff race

Texas Sports

The Dallas Cowboys rallied for a 37-17 win over Philadelphia thanks, in part, to a pair of touchdowns from receiver Michael Gallup in the second quarter.

Gallup’s 7-yard scoring catch the play after a 19-yard toe-dragging grab put the Cowboys up 20-17 at halftime after the Eagles had gone ahead 14-3 in the first quarter on DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys answered Jackson’s long TD with Andy Dalton’s 21-yard TD toss to Gallup. The third-year receiver had six catches for 121 yards in the first half while Dalton was 16 of 20 for 224 yards.

Dallas remains alive in the NFC East playoff race after Washington lost to Carolina 20-6.