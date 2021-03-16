UTEP women’s golf Places 6th at HBU Husky Invitational

Texas Sports

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The UTEP Women’s Golf team wrapped up play at the HBU Husky Invitational with the Miners finishing sixth as a team on Tuesday at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Miners were led by sophomore Sophie Delfosse, who placed second overall among individuals with a three-round total of 213 (71-69-73) to finish at 3-under par for the event.

Her second-round score of 69 is a career-low for Delfosse, while it also tied for the lowest score recorded by any individual at this week’s event.

UTEP opened play on Monday with a first-round team total of 306 to finish the morning tied for eighth.

In the second round that same afternoon, the Miners posted their best round of the tournament, shooting a team total of 298 (+10) to close out the day in a tie for fifth place.

The Miners closed out the final round on Tuesday morning by shooting 307 as a group to finish the tournament in sixth place out of 11 teams.

The Miners finished with a three-round team total of 911 (306-298-307).

UTEP’s Andrea Ostos shot 234 (78-79-77; +18) over the course of the two-day event to finish 33rd individually, while Audrey Haddad finished close behind in a tie for 34th place after shooting 235 (78-76-81; +19) over three rounds.

Freshmen Ines Dakiche and Daniela Chipchase both finished tied for 40th after shooting 238 at the event.

In her first tournament as a Miner, Dakiche finished at 22-over with scores of 79, 78 and 81, while Chipchase shot 87, 75 and 76 to also finish at 22-over for the event.

Sam Houston State home the team title at this year’s invitational after finishing 3-over as a team, while Hanna Alberto also took home the individual title for the Bearkats after shooting 7-under.

The Miners return to the links on April 5-6 when the team travels to Chandler, Arizona, to compete in the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic.

For complete coverage of UTEP Women's Golf, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPwgolf (Twitter) and @UTEPwomensgolf (Instagram) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.