El Paso’s Southwest Desert Cats look to grow in revamped ABA

EL PASO, Texas - You might find many basketball players in El Paso who play for the love of the game as much as the Southwest Desert Cats. That's because for many of the roster, that's all they play for!

Made up of mostly former El Paso prep standouts, the Desert Cats are an kickstart professional basketball team that competes in the revamped American Basketball Association (ABA).

Made famous in the 1970s for its show-stopping flair and waist-high shorts, the ABA at one time rivaled the NBA for basketball supremacy before merging with the NBA in 1976.

But in 2000, two Indiana businessmen re-started the ABA with an eye on bringing more teams from all parts of the country to basketball competition.

In El Paso, the Desert Cats are part of a larger Southwest Desert Hoops organization that includes a women's team and men's semi-pro team.

The Desert joined the ABA prior to this season, and currently are vying for a the Pacific West Division title in Las Vegas, NV.

The roster is made up of former El Paso high school players like Andress alums Jayondre Leak, Jeffrey Long and Darius Hegwood, as well as Pebble Hills alum Willie Avalos, Hanks alum Jesus Mendoza, and Coronado alum Daniel Hernandez.

In the revamped ABA, rule changes from standard basketball lead to an increased pace of play.

For example, if a defending teams gets a steal in the front court, the backboards lights up in LED fashion and each point scored on the ensuing possession is worth double!

It is not uncommon for Desert Cats' games to be played into the triple digits.

The Desert Cats are hoping to build on a successful debut season in the ABA, but have bigger goals long-term in the city they call home.

"Our goal is to use the high schools all the way out to Horizon," says Organization President Tim Long, on the hope to host games across El Paso. "Build on the culture and be part of that next step."