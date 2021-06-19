Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs is the self-described ‘most exciting thing’ in boxing

Texas Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Undefeated Mexican fighter Jaime Munguia and former world title challenger Kamil Szeremeta are Saturday's main event fight at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday.

But the main attraction at Thursday's face off were the leopard-print pants on shirtless undercard fighter Blair Cobbs.

"It's just so hard looking this good, says Cobbs, 31, of his appearance.

"Looking this good, you wake up in the morning and you see yourself in the mirror and it's like 'Jesus, this man is so sexy.'"

It's right on par for the man they call Blair "the Flair," who will humbly tell you he is the most exciting thing in boxing.

"A hurricane…a tornado…an earthquake," describes Cobbs of himself. "You name it that's it. A wildfire!"

Now there is no questioning Blair's persona these days, but when he was a kid, that wasn't the case.

After growing up in Philadelphia, Cobbs spent his childhood on the run across the country while his father, Eugene Cobbs, was among the FBI's most wanted. Blair's mother died when he was young.

In 2004, Eugene Cobbs crashed his private plane in Wheeling, WV and abandoned 525 pounds of cocaine worth $24 million dollars.

It was then that Eugene took his son with him on the run.

After evading authorities in Los Angeles, Blair and his father fled to Mexico when he was just 15 years old. In order to stay hidden, Blair had to constantly change his identity.

"We were living in a place called Jalisco, Guadalajara (MX). And I just had to adapt to a new culture, a new surrounding," says Blair of his time on the run.

"I had to change my identity, change my name many times over and try to remember why I'm here, why I'm there and things like that."

"Things that you have to go through when you're on the run and you don't want to be found."

It was while hiding in Mexico that Blair took up boxing, seeking to build his own identity in the ring.

"I was always different I had the big hair, I had big red hair and I was different," says Blair of his time coming up in Mexico.

"It wasn't like an easy thing I had to win the crowd over," adds Blair, who describes his amateur bouts in Mexico as "death matches".

"I had to win each each time so like there's no better place in my life that I feel more comfortable than with my back against the wall, and the odds stacked against me."

Blair went undefeated as an amateur in Mexico and when his father was captured in 2007, he moved back to the United States.

Blair spent years grinding through amateur bouts from city-to-city, struggling to find fights and at one time even living homeless.

After training back home in Philadelphia, Blair moved to Las Vegas in 2013 and turned professional.

Since then, his fearless left hand punch has now earned him an unbeaten record in 15 bouts (14-0-1, 9 KO).

But just like as an amateur in Mexico, it's his penchant for flair and flash that wows crowds wherever he goes.

"That kind of work that I do in the ring is why I call myself the most exciting man in boxing."

"And it's not really just to entertain but to inspire something better something brilliant within people."

Now an NABF Champion, Blair "The Flair" Cobbs will fight Brad Solomon in a Welterweight division bout on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.