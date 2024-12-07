Georgia takes down Texas in overtime to win SEC

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (KVIA) -- The Georgia Bulldogs came out of a defensive battle 22-19 in overtime over the Texas Longhorns to win the SEC title.

Texas was down 16-13 with less than 2 minutes remaining, but came up with an interception on Gunner Stockton to get a field goal just before time expired to send the game into overtime.

Texas started out with the ball in overtime but quarterback Quinn Ewers was unable to lead the Longhorns to the end-zone, settling for a field goal.

Georgia was able to punch the ball in from inside the 5 yard line with Trevor Etienne, who finished with 94 yards and both Georgia touchdowns on the day.

Stockton came in for Georgia starter Carson Beck after Beck suffered an undisclosed injury on the last play of the first half. Stockton finished with 71 passing yards and the interception, but relied on a Georgia run game that had over 140 yards.

Texas had a wildly successful first season in the SEC, going 11-2. But their only two losses came at the hands of the Bulldogs. With the win, Georgia likely seals up a first round bye in the new 12 team College Football Playoff.

Texas is still expected to make the playoff as a high seed, but will now have to play an extra game to win a championship.

Both teams will have to wait until tomorrow when the CFP Committee makes their final selections for who makes the playoff.