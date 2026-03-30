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Troy Douglas resigns as Eastwood’s girls wrestling coach; won four state titles during tenure

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Published 9:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas - It's the end of an era for the Eastwood High School girls wrestling program.

The team's head coach, Troy Douglas has resigned from the position after 11 seasons with the team.

Douglas built a powerhouse at Eastwood winning a total of four state championships during his time as head coach of the Troopers.

The Troopers won back-to-back Class 6A state titles in 2025 and in 2026.

The other state championships came in 2020 (Class 5A) and in 2023 (Class 6A).

Douglas tells ABC-7 his decision to resign is so he can spend more time with his two young daughters.

He says he'll remain at Eastwood as a teacher and will also coach the freshmen football team.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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