Former NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia signs 3-year deal with Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland - Former New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia will be a getting a shot to make an NFL roster.

Despite not being drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, it was reported Tuesday by ESPN that Pavia will sign a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens at first invited Pavia to tryout for the team by participating in a rookie minicamp, but things have since changed with the Ravens opting to sign Pavia to a contract instead.

Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist following his final season of college football.

He played two seasons at Vanderbilt helping turnaround the football program and leading the Commodores to two straight 10 win seasons.

Last season Pavia finished second among all FBS players with 334.8 total yards per game.

He threw for a total of 3,539 yards and 29 TDs, while running for 862 yards and 10 rushing TDs.

Prior to transferring to Vanderbilt, Pavia played two seasons at NMSU.

He was the team's starting quarterback in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Pavia led the Aggies to a bowl game victory against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

He followed that season's success in 2023 when Pavia and the Aggies made it to the Conference USA Championship game.

Now Pavia will look to take his game to the next level.

The Ravens are in need of a third string quarterback.

The two quarterbacks currently on Baltimore's roster are starter Lamar Jackson and veteran Tyler Huntley.

On Tuesday, the Ravens also signed Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano, so it appears Pavia and Fagnano will be competing for that third QB spot.