2020 UTEP soccer home schedule announced; season tickets on sale

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP soccer team is ready to hit the pitch for the 2020 season, and fans can now get their hands on season tickets.

The 2020 UTEP soccer home schedule was released on Wednesday, which includes an abbreviated C-USA slate and a match-up against Pacific-12 foe Arizona State.

For the first time, fans are able to purchase season tickets to guarantee they will be there to cheer on second-year head coach Kathryn Balogun’s charges.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, or online at www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

Tickets are just $45 for adults and $25 for youth and gain entry to all seven home matches. All seats are general admission.

Single-match ticket prices are $8 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 3-12).

Fans can save 20 percent off the single-match adult prices and 29 percent off the single-match youth prices by purchasing a season ticket.

“With everything going on in our country we are excited to announce our home schedule for the 2020 season,” Balogun said. “This season brings with it some significant and unprecedented changes, but we are excited to host so many home games amidst the travel challenges our country is facing.”

The home slate commences against Incarnate Word (Aug. 28).

Division II Lubbock Christian (Sept. 3), Pac-12 power Arizona State (Sept. 6) and Utah Valley University (Sept. 17) are also on the docket for nonconference home contests.

It will mark the first regular-season match-up with ASU since 1997, and the initial time that the Sun Devils will visit El Paso.

“We are also excited to host Arizona State in nonconference play as we prepare for the start of conference play with LA Tech,” Balogun said. “We will wrap up our home matches with senior night against North Texas, who sent us home from the conference tournament last year. It will be a great game! We are excited to build on what we started last year and excited to see our fans as that becomes an opportunity.”

With a shortened C-USA slate due to COVID-19, the Miners will have three league home games. LA Tech (Sept. 20) is up first, with UAB (Oct. 4) and North Texas (Oct. 23) also venturing to the Sun City.

UTEP will return 21 players from last year’s squad (10-7-3, 5-4-1 C-USA), including eight starters.

It was the first double-digit win total at the school in three years, and the Miners qualified for the league championships for the first time since 2016.

The Orange and Blue also forged a mark of 6-3-2 at home.