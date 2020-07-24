UTEP Set to Implement Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 Athletics Events

UTEP

El Paso, TX - UTEP will transition to mobile ticketing for all athletics events beginning this fall, Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Thursday.

“Mobile ticketing has become a national trend and we’re excited to get on board during a time that fans are most concerned about their safety,” Senter said.

“This will enable contactless entry into our facilities and present our fans with a seamless process of downloading tickets, storing them safely on their phones and, if desired, transferring them to fellow Miner fans.”

The online ticketing process is simple and will apply to both season and individual game tickets.

Fans can go to www.utepminers.com/tickets, select “My Account,” log in and select the events that they want to manage.

From this menu they can either add tickets to their Apple Wallet or save tickets to their phone.

They will also be able to transfer the tickets to others.

The full mobile ticketing menu will be accessible in mid-August.

Tickets will be scanned from smartphones by security attendants as patrons enter Athletics facilities.

The benefits of mobile ticketing are numerous, including reducing frequent issues associated with paper tickets due to shipping delays, forgotten tickets, and lost or stolen tickets.

Parking passes will also be provided digitally through www.utepminers.com/tickets this fall.

Fans not in possession of a smartphone can call (915) 747-UTEP for assistance.

Season tickets for the 2020 UTEP Football season are on sale now and start as low as $65.

Also available for purchase are the new premium seats in the Sun Bowl, which include outdoor club seats, loge boxes and indoor club seats. For more information, visit www.utepminers.com/tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, or email tickets@utep.edu.