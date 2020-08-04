UTEP athletics to get upgraded ticket office thanks to donation

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP athletics ticket office is getting a new look, thanks to a donation from a couple of long-time boosters.

Cliff and Martha Eisenberg have made what the university called a “substantial gift” that will be used to upgrade the ticket office, housed in the Brumbelow building on campus at 201 Glory Road.

The project will include: the installation of ticket windows; a new exterior landing providing fans access to the ticket windows; new lighting, landscaping and signs; the reconfiguration and upgrading of interior office space; and a new reception and waiting area.

“Martha and I have been long-time, ardent supports of UTEP athletics,” Cliff Eisenberg said. “It is our pleasure to financially assist the athletic department in its quest for improvement so that it can better serve the needs of the university and the community.”

Work on what will be called the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office will begin immediately, with completion scheduled for this fall.

The gift will also pay for professional development for the ticket office and Miner Athletic Club staffs, as well as hardware and software needs.

UTEP officials declined to say how much the Eisenbergs’ donation was worth.