Serbian PG Vuk Vulikic ready to contribute “right away” for UTEP

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - You can't say UTEP isn't looking hard for its next point guard. It may have found one...over 6,000 miles away in Serbia.

6-foot-5 Vuk Vulikic committed to the Miners last week bringing a European flavor to Rodney Terry's backcourt.

A member of the Serbian U-18 national team, Vulikic is known overseas as having incredible feel for the game.

Eurohopes Director of Scouting Albert Robledillo has been scouting Vulikic on the international circuit for a few years, as part of his European player database.

“He's a good point guard, he plays the pick and roll really good, but he is not your primary option in offense," says Robledillo of Vulikic's game. "He will help a lot to make better the offense with his passing ability, filling the empty spaces that teammates will get.”

Vulikic has played high stakes before, having already won a Gold Medal at the European U-18 FIBA Championships for Serbia.

With his game experience, he's certainly not your average freshman.

“He enters as a freshman as a 21-year-old. And this is really important because all the freshman, and especially European freshman, struggle a lot when they are joining NCAA," adds Robledillo of Vulikic's status with the Miners.

"Having a player that has been through a lot of competitions with the national team is so important because he will be able to produce right away."

Robledillo thinks Vulikic will make an impact for UTEP early.

"He's, I think for UTEP, he's ready to take the starting position right away.”

If that's the case, Rodney Terry and the Miners may just have found their next point guard.