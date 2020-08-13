Skip to Content
Serbian PG Vuk Vulikic ready to contribute “right away” for UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - You can't say UTEP isn't looking hard for its next point guard. It may have found one...over 6,000 miles away in Serbia.

6-foot-5 Vuk Vulikic committed to the Miners last week bringing a European flavor to Rodney Terry's backcourt. 

A member of the Serbian U-18 national team, Vulikic is known overseas as having incredible feel for the game.

Eurohopes Director of Scouting Albert Robledillo has been scouting Vulikic on the international circuit for a few years, as part of his European player database.

“He's a good point guard, he plays the pick and roll really good, but he is not your primary option in offense," says Robledillo of Vulikic's game. "He will help a lot to make better the offense with his passing ability, filling the empty spaces that teammates will get.”  

Vulikic has played high stakes before, having already won a Gold Medal at the European U-18 FIBA Championships for Serbia. 

With his game experience, he's certainly not your average freshman.

“He enters as a freshman as a 21-year-old. And this is really important because all the freshman, and especially European freshman, struggle a lot when they are joining NCAA," adds Robledillo of Vulikic's status with the Miners.

"Having a player that has been through a lot of competitions with the national team is so important because he will be able to produce right away."

Robledillo thinks Vulikic will make an impact for UTEP early.

"He's, I think for UTEP, he's ready to take the starting position right away.” 

If that's the case, Rodney Terry and the Miners may just have found their next point guard.

Nate Ryan

Nate Ryan

