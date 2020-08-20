Former QB Mike Perez joins UTEP football radio booth

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- As UTEP legend Jon Teicher gets set for his 40th season as the Miners play-by-play voice, he does so with a new partner.

Former UTEP Quarterback Mike Perez will join Teicher in the booth for football games this fall.

Perez played for UTEP from 1990-1993, and his brother Rocky led UTEP to a WAC title in 2000.

A lifelong Miner, Perez promises to bring a fair perspective.

“If I think that something needs to be addressed or fixed or we weren't playing hard enough, yeah I'll make that known," says Perez of his broadcasting style.

"But in no way call out any of the kids because they don't deserve that.”

Perez is just the third analyst in the last 38 years of UTEP football and having been there for all of them, Teicher looks forward to the new partnership

“I think that's the attraction of it from a fans perspective," says Teicher, who also does UTEP men's and women's basketball games.

"The fact that you can hear a voice year after year after year that you're familiar with, you're comfortable with, you've grown up with.”

Perez is up to the task of filling that void. And if history serves right, he may the soundtrack for UTEP football’s next generation.

“Lot of admiration for Jon, and when he asked I just couldn't tell him no," says Perez of his new partner. "It's the right time for me, I'm looking forward to it. And hopefully we can continue this for many years to come.”

UTEP is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5, against an opponent to be announced.