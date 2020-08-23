UTEP QB TJ Goodwin opts out of 2020 season; Hardison named starer

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel confirmed today that redshirt sophomore Gavin Hardison will be the Miners' starting quarterback for their season opener against Stephen F. Austin, but it appeared imminent prior when competition TJ Goodwin was absent from Sunday practice.

Dimel would not comment on Goodwin's absence, but the redshirt freshman spoke for himself on social media Sunday night when he announced he will be opting out of the 2020 season.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/NIGLWbadLy — ᴛᴊ ¹⁰ (@TjGoodWin_) August 24, 2020

Goodwin was one of Dimel's top recruits in his 2019 class, but now will retain his redshirt freshman eligibility whether at UTEP or elsewhere.

Hardison now becomes the unquestioned starter after appearing in two games last season.

In appearances versus UAB and Rice, Hardison threw for 335 combined yards and one touchdown.

The redshirt sophomore from Hobbs, New Mexico is touted for his big arm and leadership qualities. He was the nation's leading high school passer during his senior season at Hobbs High School.

Also on the depth chart at quarterback for UTEP are Isaiah Bravo, Calvin Brownholtz, and junior college transfer Marco Baldacchino.