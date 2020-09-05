UTEP leads Stephen F. Austin, 17-14 at the half

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- It was a long journey to get to this point, but Saturday night college football returned to the Sun Bowl.

The UTEP Miners kicked off the season against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, an FCS school out of the Southland Conference.

The Miners were the favorite to win, but the Lumberjack would love nothing more than to take down an FBS school on the road.

It would be the Lumberjacks who would find paydirt early on their first possession of the game.

A 17 yard touchdown pass from SFA quarterback Trae Self to wide receiver Lawton Rikel.

SFA would take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Miners would get on the board with about 3:30 left in the first quarter after a 22-yard field goal by UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle.

The Lumberjacks would find the end zone again the 2nd quarter following a one yard rushing toughdown by Da'Leon Ward.

14-3 Lumberjacks.

The Miners would get things going the rest of the half.

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison would connect with Justin Garrett on 4 yard touchdown pass to cut the Lumberjacks lead to four, 14-10, Stephen F. Austin.

Later in the quarter, UTEP running back Deion Hankins would find the end zone on a 10 yard rushing touchdown.

The first collegiate touchdown for the former Parkland High School Matador.

The Miners would take the lead 17-14 entering halftime.