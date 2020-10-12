Miners’ Duron Lowe named C-USA Special Teams Player of Week after 100-yard kickoff return

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP senior Duron Lowe has been named the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

Lowe had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Saturday in the Miners’ 21-17 loss to Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La.

It was Lowe’s second 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also had one at North Texas on Nov. 2, 2019.

Lowe is only the second player in school history with two 100-yard kickoff returns in his career. Autrey Golden did the trick against UT-San Antonio and Tulsa during the 2013 season.

It was the second time that Lowe was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week., with the first coming after his TD return vs. North Texas last year.

Saturday, Lowe had three kick returns for a total of 159 yards.