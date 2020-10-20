Following an unplanned week off, UTEP looks ahead to road game against Charlotte

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are hoping everything goes according to plan this week.

After UTEP's home game against Southern Miss was postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases (Southern Miss), the Miners now turn the page to Charlotte.

It was an unplanned week off for the Miners, and it will be interesting to see how the Miners respond against a Charlotte squad that's 1-2 on the season.

UTEP will enter Saturday's game with a 3-2 record,.

Both teams had their games last week postponed due to COVID-19 cases at the schools they were playing against.

Charlotte has yet to play a game at home, so Saturday's game against UTEP will be their first.

Because UTEP's home against Southern Miss was postponed, this will be UTEP's third straight road game.

UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel is ready for the challenge.

"The nice part about that is after this ball games over, then we got four home games left, and in a very limited amount of time so that's a really positive thing," Dimel said. "I really do I think this many road games is making us a much more mature and focused football team and I like that part of it."

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Charlotte will be at 10 a.m. mountain time.

The game will be showing through the steaming service ESPN Plus.