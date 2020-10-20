UTEP’s Hankins named to freshman watch list after scoring 5 TDs to start season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP running back and Parkland High School graduate Deion Hankins has been named to the Freshman All-America Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America.

The FWAA Freshman All-America team will be its 20th since its inception and will feature a list of seven semifinalists and three finalists later this season for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

Hankins, an El Paso native, leads the Miners with 65 carries for 300 yards and five touchdowns in the four games he has played in. The redshirt freshman currently ranks 13th in the country and third in Conference USA with five touchdowns on the season.

With three rushing touchdowns in UTEP’s road win at the University of Louisiana at Monroe earlier this season, Hankins became the first Miner freshman to score three rushing touchdowns in a game since John Harvey did it at Colorado State in 1985.