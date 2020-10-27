UTEP’S Cowing added to Biletnikoff watch list for college football’s top receiver

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, according to an announcement from the group that spearheads the award.

Cowing is ranked 10th nationally and second in Conference USA in receiving yards with 515 yards on 34 receptions. He has three 100-yard games this season.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football’s top receiver.

The award is named after Fred Biletnikoff, a member of both the pro and college football halls of fame. He was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University and then a perennial All-Pro for the Oakland Raiders.