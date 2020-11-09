UTEP sophomore point guard Gallegos named to Lieberman award watch list

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s point guard Katia Gallegos was one of 20 players named Monday to the watch list of potential candidates for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award, according to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Last year as a freshman, Gallegos led UTEP in assists (154), assists per game (5.1), steals (52) and steals per game (1.7).

She also led Conference USA in assists during her freshman year.

Now in its 22nd year, the Nancy Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.