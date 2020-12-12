Fouls mount as UTEP comeback falls short at Arizona 69-61

UTEP

TUCSON, Arizona - UTEP proved in the opening ten minutes that they had the talent to compete with college basketball blue blood Arizona Saturday in Tucson.

Arizona never led by more than ten points, and the Miners were even within four points under three minutes. But UTEP (2-1) couldn't close the gap further as they fell 69-61 at the McKale Center.

The fouls mounted for UTEP as Arizona (4-0) attempted 28 free throws, converting 25 of them.

Georgetown transfer James Akinjo led all ascorers with 18, but most important was his 14-14 mark from the free throw line.

Souley Boum, who played against Akinjo growing up in Oakland, led UTEP with 16.

The game was extremely physical from the tip, as the Miners let Arizona know they weren't going to be bullied by a team from a Power-5 conference.

Kristian Sjolund's lay-in with just over 12 minutes to play in the first half gave UTEP a 14-12 lead, assisted on pretty bounce from half-court by Jamal Bienemy.

But the Miners proceeded to go the next six minutes without a field goal, allowing Arizona to open a lead heading into the half.

Out the break, UTEP reverted to an uptempo offense to close the gap to 39-37. But fouls mounted for the Miners, and Arizona kept UTEP at bay.

Efe Odigie's jumper with 2:52 remaining closed the lead to four yet again, but UTEP's offense sputtered down the stretch and Arizona converted each of their foul shots the rest of the way.

UTEP will travel back to El Paso for a few days before going back to Arizona to play another Pac-12 power in the Arizona State Sun Devils on Tuesday night.

Coached by former Duke point guard Bobby Hurley, Arizona State began the season ranked #18 in the nation.