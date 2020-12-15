Skip to Content
UTEP men’s hoop team to host Benedectine University on Sunday at The Don

UTEP Athletics
UTEP men in action during their opener against UTPB.

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team has added a new home opponent and will host Benedictine University at Mesa on Sunday at the Don Haskins Center.

No fans will be allowed at the game, but the game will be broadcast live on 600 ESPN El Paso.

Benedictine at Mesa is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA.

The Redhawks are 0-1 on the season. They lost 92-54 to New Mexico State on Dec. 1 in an exhibition.

