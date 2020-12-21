Skip to Content
2 UTEP football players named 2nd team All-CUSA, 2 named All-Freshmen

EL PASO, Texas – Two UTEP football players were named to the second team All-Conference USA squad and two were named to the All-Freshmen team.

UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing and defensive end Praise Amaewhule were named to the second team All-Conference team.

Running back Deion Hanks and offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers earned All-Freshmen honors.

Additionally, eight UTEP players were honorable mention on the All-Conference team – Hankins, OL Bobby DeHaro, OL Andrew Meyer, WR/PR Justin Garrett, DT Keenan Stewart, LB Stephen Forester, DB Justin Prince and KR Duron Lowe.

Cowing, a sophomore, led the team in receiving with 41 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 16.8 yards per reception.

Amaewhule, also a sophomore, was second in the conference in sacks (seven) and sacks per game (0.88).

