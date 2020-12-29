UTEP Women’s basketball team prepares for the start of Conference USA play

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team is ready to turn the page to conference play this season.

UTEP will begin C-USA play when they host Southern Miss Friday and then again on Saturday.

The Miners are 3-2 this season with wins against NMSU and Incarnate Word.

The two losses this season came at the hands of Utah State and Northern Arizona, but the Miners could have easily won those games as well.

UTEP head coach Kevin Bakers says his Miners are ready for conference play.

"I'm excited about how we're playing and what we're doing," Baker said. "Our preparation has gone really well and it better because we're playing a very good Southern Miss team that's undefeated and looking to beat us."

Coach Baker says this is the toughest group of Conference USA teams he's seen since he's been the head coach at UTEP.

"Every night out is going to be a difficult game and I honestly kind of like that as a coach," Baker said. "I know our team has to be ready every time we take the floor because there's not going to be any cupcakes in the Conference USA season."

The back-to-back format in Conference USA play is also new this season.

Teams will play each other back-to-back in a two game series format.

It will be challenge for Coach Baker and his squad with the quick turnaround.

"I think depth is going to be crucial," Baker said. "I think teams that have a bench that can play a lot of minutes, that's going to be crucial to your success, and obviously our conditioning is going to take a toll as well. We're excited about the opportunity, even though it is very different for us, it will be different for everybody in conference."

After the home series against Southern Miss, UTEP will hit the road to take on the defending regular season C-USA champs, Rice.