UTEP Basketball preps for conference home opener vs. Rice

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP basketball generated plenty of buzz from their December road win at Arizona State, their first road non-conference victory since 2013.

But after Friday night's overtime loss at Southern Mississippi that saw the Miners blow a seven point with 45 seconds to play in regulation, many fans grew concern that the team might squander momentum.

However Rodney Terry and company quickly righted the ship less than 24 hours later with a complete team performance in a 77-63 win over the Golden Eagles.

The Saturday win saw the Miners playing a similar style of basketball that proved effective against Arizona State, turning defense into transition offense and converting on three-point field goals.

UTEP shot 50% from the field in the Saturday win.

Now sitting at 5-3, UTEP returns home for their conference home opener vs. Rice, who are fresh offa weekend series sweep against UTSA.

Rice checks into their upcoming series with UTEP at 8-2 overall, but have yet to play a Power 5 opponent all season. UTEP has played two (Arizona & Arizona State) in addition to mid-major power Saint Mary's.

As a team, the Owls are averaging 78 points per game and are predicated on an up-tempo offensive attack.

Sophomore guard Quincy Olivari leads the Owls with 18 points per game, and is shooting a deadly 49% from three-point range.

The Miners did sweep Rice in both matchups last season, taking advantage of the Owls' zone defense with hot perimeter shooting.

Souley Boum, the Miners' leading scorer, will particularly be excited for this weekend's series after torching Rice for 27 points in their first meeting a year ago.

Watch the UTEP Men's Basketball Coaches' Show on Mondays on ABC-7 at 4. See the attached clip for this week's episode.