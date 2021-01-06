UTEP football player Andrew Stokes honored with C-USA Spirit of Service Award

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP football player Andrew Stokes is one of 14 student-athletes who were honored with the Fall Conference USA Spirit of Service Award, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Spirit of Service Award honors student-athletes in C-USA who have made a significant impact on their communities, are in excellent academic standing and also have achieved success in their sports.

Wednesday’s honorees included C-USA football players, and men’s and women’s cross country athletes.

Stokes, a junior, was also named to the 2020 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll as a political science major.

Stokes performed more than 35 hours of community service at Elks Lodge 187 in El Paso, helping to organize and make food boxes for a Christmas dinner for veterans, orphans, the homeless and others in need.