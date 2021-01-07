UTEP celebrating 100 seasons of men’s basketball

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men's basketball program has reached a major milestone this season.

Its 100th season of men’s basketball.

As Conference USA play continues over the next two months, UTEP will celebrate all of the great players, coaches and moments of the storied program.

The Miners won the historic 1966 national championship, as legendary coach Don Haskins became the first coach to start five black players in the title game.

To this day, UTEP is the only division one school in the state of Texas to claim a men’s basketball national championship.

Overall the Miners have played 2,500 games and posted 1,415 victories.

UTEP has appeared in 17 NCAA Tournaments, 30 postseason tournaments, and won 12 conference titles.

Some of the greatest players in the history of the game got their start in the orange and blue.

Jim Barnes was the #1 pick in the 1964 NBA Draft.

Nate Archibald was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, and Tim Hardaway was a five-time NBA All-Star.

UTEP’s “100 Seasons of Men’s Basketball” celebration is underway with the release of the official campaign tip-off video.

Other features, coming over the next two months, include:

Throwback Thursday posts on social media channels with historical photos and video content

Zoom reunions with UTEP’s NCAA Tournament teams, beginning with the 2003-04 squad coached by Billy Gillispie. (Video available on UTEP's YouTube channel, UTEP Miner Vision)

Podcast interviews with Miner greats

The opportunity for fans to vote on the “100 Seasons of UTEP Basketball” Commemorative Team

More fun, interactive fan content, including social media polls

The Miners will host Rice on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in their first C-USA home games of the season.