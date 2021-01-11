UTEP athletics to allow fans at basketball games until further notice

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The fans are here to stay, at least for the time being.

Monday, UTEP announced that fans will be able to attend UTEP basketball games until further notice.

A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Don Haskins Center for UTEP games, beginning with this weekend's women’s matchups versus North Texas.

The Miners will host the Mean Green on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 15-16).

“Miner Nation did a great job this past weekend for the men’s games and we feel confident that fans will continue to be mindful of the protocols and act with diligence and care during future contests,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “Our Special Events and game day staff have also done a tremendous job of fostering a safe and welcoming environment. At the same time, we have to remain vigilant in following the CDC guidelines and being respectful of our fellow Miners – we have to take care of each other. Picks up and masks up!”

Fans are reminded that masks/face coverings are required while in the Haskins Center and on the UTEP campus.



Conference USA COVID-19 guidelines only allow for a maximum of 15% capacity for attendance.

As a result, the 2020-21 men's basketball season is sold out through season tickets and no additional single-game tickets are available for purchase.

All men’s basketball season ticket holders are welcome to attend. Season ticket holders who are unable to use their tickets are encouraged to transfer them to a friend, notify the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office so their tickets can be made available, or sell the tickets through a verified resale vendor.

Tickets are still available for women’s basketball and this includes both five-game flex plans and single-game options.

For ticket information and sales, fans can call (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu or visit www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets.