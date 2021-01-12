UTEP women’s team looking to rebound after back-to-back losses

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women's basketball team is in a bit of slump, but there's plenty of time to get back on track.

The Miners lost back-to-back games, both against the Rice Owls.

UTEP knew the 2 game set against the Rice Owls would be a challenge since Rice is currently in first place in Conference USA.

"We played hard enough and well enough to give ourselves a chance," UTEP head coach Kevin Baker said. "We just couldn't quite get over the hump, we needed to hit a couple more shots. Didn't happen for us this weekend, but certainly something to build on for our future."

UTEP's overall record dropped to 5-4, 2-2 in conference play.

The Miners return home for a 2 game series against North Texas, which will be another tough opponent for UTEP.

The Mean Green are currently in second place of Conference USA with a 7-2 overall record, 4-0 in conference play.

"They've really got a good team this year, a solid team," Baker said. "They're very athletic they like to guard. We're just looking for a good game. I think playing at home is really going to help us."

UTEP will host North Texas Friday at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center, and then again Saturday at 2 p.m.

Single game tickets will be made available to fans for both games.