UTEP cancels 2021 indoor track & field season

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP athletics for the most part has been able to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic.

But not all sports are immune to the challenges of the pandemic.

Wednesday, UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced the Miner track and field teams will not compete indoors in 2021.

“We have seen an erosion in the number of indoor meets being held across the nation,” Senter said. “As a result of the declining opportunities to compete, we have decided it is in our best interest to focus on preparing for the outdoor season.”

“Our team is fully supportive of this decision, and we look forward to competing outdoors very soon,” UTEP Track and Field Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said.

The good news is UTEP will still compete in the outdoor track and field season.

The Miners are slated to begin their outdoor campaign on March 19 at the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson, Ariz.