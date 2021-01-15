Shooting woes plague UTEP in 63-33 loss at North Texas

UTEP

DENTON, Texas - It was a game the UTEP Miners are going to have to forget about quickly.

Friday in Denton, the Miners lost to the North Texas Mean Green by a final score of 63-33.

It was one of the worst shooting performances in UTEP men's basketball history.

The Miners shot just 21% from the field (11/52) and only 2/25 from behind the arc.

UTEP just couldn't get anything going offensively in the first half scoring only 15 points.

The Mean Green would go into the half with a 31-15 lead.

The shooting woes for UTEP continued in the second half with the Miners putting up just 18 points.

No UTEP player was able to get into double digits in scoring, Jamal Bieniemy with the most for the Miners with just 7 points.

Bryson Williams had his lowest scoring effort as a Miner with just 4 points, and Souley Boum put up just 3 points.

The good news is the Miners will get another crack at the Mean Green on Saturday.

The challenge for UTEP will be putting this game behind them quickly.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is at 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

UTEP's overall record drops to 6-5 on the season, 2-3 in C-USA play.

North Texas improves their overall record to 6-5, 2-1 in conference play.

Despite Friday's low scoring affair by the Miners, it's not the lowest scoring game for a UTEP men's basketball team.

In 1979, UTEP put up only 27 points in a losing effort against Wyoming.