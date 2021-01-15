UTEP hires new football offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator on way too

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football program announced Friday that a long-time assistant coach with Michigan State has been hired as the Miners' new offensive coordinator.

Dave Warner has spent the past 13 years on the offensive coaching staff for Michigan State. Warner has been either a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator for 31 of his 36 seasons as a college assistant.

Warner has also served as an assistant coach at Cincinnati, Southern Miss, Connecticut, Wyoming and Kansas among other schools.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel and Warner also worked together when Dimel was head coach at Houston.

"Dave is going to be a great communicator for our offense and quarterbacks," Dimel said. "He brings a ton of experience to our football program as offensive coordinator."

UTEP also looks to be getting a new defensive coordinator who has ties to some of the nation's biggest and most successful programs, according to a leading publication that tracks the college football coaching profession.

Zach Barnett with FootballScoop is reporting that UTEP plans to hire Bradley Dale Peveto as its new defensive coordinator.

Peveto served as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator with Texas A&M in 2018-19.

He has also served as an assistant coach with Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.

Peveto also has past ties to Dimel, as well. Peveto served as Dimel’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2002 when Dimel was the head coach at Houston.