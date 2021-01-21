UTEP women hit the road to take on Louisiana Tech

UTEP

The UTEP women’s basketball (6-5, 3-3 C-USA) hits the road once again this weekend to take on Louisiana Tech (9-3, 4-2 C-USA) in Conference USA play on Jan. 22-23 at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston.

The Miners will open the weekend on Friday with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT, while the series between UTEP and LA Tech concludes at 3 p.m. MT on Saturday.

UTEP is looking to build on a 62-52 win over North Texas last Saturday at home and notch its first C-USA road win of the campaign.

UTEP’s win at home last weekend was the first loss in C-USA play for North Texas.

The Mean Green were previously 5-0 in league play prior to the Miners’ victory.

North Texas edged the Miners, 67-59, in the opener on Friday night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

LA Tech enters this weekend’s C-USA series with a three-game winning streak after sweeping a two-game road series against UTSA last weekend in San Antonio.

Louisiana Tech is one of the top defensive teams in the league entering this weekend’s series.

LA Tech ranks No. 2 in scoring defense, No. 3 in FG pct. defense, No. 2 in turnover margin and No. 1 in turnovers forced per game.

Junior guard Keiunna Walker is LA Tech’s leading scorer entering the weekend with an average of 17.1 points per game.

Brianna Harris (10.7) and Raizel Guinto (10.1) are also scoring in double digits on average.