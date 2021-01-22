UTEP selects Bradley Dale Peveto as team’s next defensive coordinator

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP Miners have found their next defensive coordinator.

Friday, UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel officially announced the addition of defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto to the football staff.

A veteran in the coaching business, Peveto brings more than 30 years of experience to the Miner staff after spending his last seven seasons as an assistant in the Southeastern Conference, including stops at Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU and Kentucky.

Most recently, Peveto served as the linebacker coach at Texas A&M from 2018-19.

Overall, Peveto has 13 years of experience as an assistant coach in the SEC.

Much like UTEP’s first-year offensive coordinator Dave Warner, Dimel also has previous experience working with Peveto after he served on Dimel’s staff as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the University of Houston from 1999-02.

“One of biggest positives about adding Bradley to the staff is I know him well, we’ve worked together and he’s done a tremendous job in his previous stops,” Dimel said. “He was recognized as the number one recruiter in country recently and he comes from a very well-recognized family. His dad was a high school football coach in Texas. Not only is he bringing a ton to the table schematically, but also with his recruiting reputation. He’s an upbeat, high energy coach and I believe he will be a really positive asset to our program.”

Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Peveto served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss during the 2017 season.

In the first of his two stints at LSU, Peveto led the linebackers and also served as the special teams coordinator (2005-07) and the co-defensive coordinator (2008).

Peveto returned to LSU in 2014 and spent three seasons on the staff directing the linebackers and as the special teams coordinator.

Peveto also brings head coaching experience with him to the Sun City after leading the Northwestern State Demons from 2009 to 2012.

He also served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1996-98. Following his stint at NSU in 2012, Peveto served as the safeties and special teams coordinator at Kentucky in 2013.

Previously, Peveto has also made stops at Middle Tennessee (DC/DB/LB; 2003-04), Arkansas (LB/Special Teams Coord; 1994-95), Southern Miss (LB/Special Teams Coord.; 1992-93), Stephen F. Austin (LB/DL/DB/Special Teams Coord.; 1988-91) and Trinity Valley Community College (DB; 1987).

A four-year letterwinner as a defensive back at SMU, Peveto served as a team captain as a senior in 1986.

He was also named the Wild Mustang Special Teams Player of the Year and was the recipient of the Mike Kelsey Award during his playing days.

After graduating from SMU in 1987, he went on to earn his master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin in 1989.

Peveto has coached in 10 bowl games at the FBS level, including the 2007 BCS National Championship, where he helped lead LSU to the national championship.

At the FCS level, Peveto’s teams made four appearances in the FCS Playoffs, while he helped lead Stephen F. Austin to the FCS National Championship in 1989.

He has also coached 39 players that have gone on to play in the NFL.