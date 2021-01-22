UTEP victorious over Louisiana Tech, 82-74; Miners snap three game losing skid

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It was a win the UTEP Miners desperately needed in order to get their season back on track.

Friday night at the Don Haskins Center, UTEP defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs by a final score of 82-74.

The victory over the Bulldogs snapped UTEP's three game losing streak.

The Miners were in full control in the first half taking a 50-38 lead into the break.

In the second half, Louisiana Tech would make things interesting cutting UTEP's lead to 9, but the Miners never relinquished the lead.

UTEP's Bryson Williams led the way in scoring for UTEP with 28 points.

Souley Boum followed with 24 points, and Keonte Kennedy ended his night with 13 points.

UTEP improves their overall record to 7-6, 3-4 in C-USA play.

It was just the 5th loss of the season for Louisiana Tech, and it was a loss that also snapped a 3 game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech's overall record now stands at 11-5, 4-3 in conference play.

Both teams will do it all over again Saturday night at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP will host Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. MT.