UTEP women take game one against Louisiana Tech, 61-58

UTEP

RUSTON, Louisiana - It was a hard fought win for the UTEP women's basketball team Friday night in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Miners defeated the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters by a final score of 61-58.

It was UTEP's first road win of the season.

The Lady Techsters pulled within three points in the final minutes of the game, but the Miners were able to hold on to their lead.

UTEP guard Avery Crouse led the way in scoring for the Miners with 17 points.

Isis Lopes followed with 13 points, and Michelle Pruitt with 8 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a much needed win for the Miners as they improve their overall record to 7-5, 4-3 in C-USA play.

The Lady Techsters falls to 9-4, 4-3 in conference play.

Both teams will square off again on the hardwood Saturday at 3 p.m. MT.

If UTEP is able to complete the sweep against Louisiana Tech, the Miners will move into the third place spot in the western division of Conference USA.