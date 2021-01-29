UTEP Volleyball to host fans at limited capacity

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - It's a been a long wait for the UTEP volleyball team, but finally the season is just around the corner.

Friday, the UTEP Athletics Department announced UTEP volleyball will be hosting fans in a limited capacity at Memorial Gym for the 2021 Spring season.

Season and single-game tickets are available now at www.utepminers.com/tickets.

Limited quantities will be sold to ensure that social distancing can be practiced in the venue.

“We’re extremely excited to have our fans back in historic Memorial Gym,” UTEP Volleyball Head Coach Ben Wallis said. “Our players not only play for their school and each other, but also for their hometown crowd and the great fans here in the city of El Paso. It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to hear their cheers and allow for that to motivate us to earn more and more victories here in the Sun City. We can’t wait to hear their voices.”

The Miners’ first home match of the season is on Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. MT against Southern Miss (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) and will be UTEP Volleyball’s Senior Day for senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones.

Jones was named to the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team on Jan. 14 as she enters her final year with the program.

A selection to the C-USA Second Team in 2019, Jones was tied for the team-lead in kills (259) while averaging a team-high 2.62 kills per set.

Jones also registered a career-high 74 blocks in 2019.

