UTEP bounces back to dismantle UTSA 69-51

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - When UTEP makes shots, they're a good basketball team. If it it sounds simple, it's because it is.

The Miners shot 44% as a team from the floor Saturday night and held their end on the defensive end to throttle UTSA 69-51 at the Haskins Center.

Souley Boum had 20 points and Jamal Bieniemy scored 16 to go along with 10 rebounds.

UTSA guard Jhivvan Jackson, who torched the Miners with 32 points on Thursday night was held to just seven points on 3-10 shooting in thanks to swarming team defense by UTEP.

Missing for the Miners was forward Efe Odigie, who is still in concussion protocol. With second-leading scorer Bryson Williams having a quiet night with seven points at the forward position, the backcourt stepped up for UTEP when it needed to.

Keonte Kennedy added 10 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

The win is critical for UTEP (8-8, 4-6) who pull even with the Roadrunners in the C-USA West standings.

Next up for the Miners is a weekend series with C-USA leading UAB next week in Birmingham.