Red-hot UTEP WBB extend win streak to nine with sweep of FIU

UTEP

MIAMI, Florida - Kevin Baker and the UTEP Women's Basketball team are the hottest in town.

Katia Gallegos put up another incredible stat-line (17 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists) and the Miners extended their win streak to nine with a 73-57 win over Florida International.

Gallegos was one of four Miners in double figures, as Destiny Thurman, Dejanae Roebuck and Michelle Pruitt also reached that mark.

For Pruitt, it was another double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench.

It was particularly milestone victory for Baker, who earned his 400th win overall as a head coach.

The decisive span came in the third quarter.

The Miners (14-5, 11-3 C-USA) used a 12-2 run over the final four minutes of the third period to get separation for the Golden Panthers (9-9, 6-6 C-USA).

The Miners currently sit in 2nd place in the C-USA West behind leader Rice.

UTEP is unbeaten dating back to 62-52 home win over North Texas on January 16th.

Next up for UTEP is a weekend home series with Florida Atlantic.