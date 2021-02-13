UTEP completes key sweep of FIU with 77-68 home victory

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Despite the losing records coming in, it felt like this weekend's home series with Florida International was UTEP's most important this season. The Miners played like it was.

Souley Boum poured in 28 points and Christian Agnew added 17 off the bench as UTEP came from behind to top FIU 77-68 Saturday night at the Haskins Center.

Friday and Saturday's wins over FIU gave UTEP their first sweep of a COnference USA opponent this season.

After dominating the Golden Panthers Friday, UTEP started slow out the gate Saturday going scoreless for the game's opening four minutes.

The Miners (10-10, 6-8 C-USA) didn't grab their first lead until under ten minutes left in the entire game, when Jamal Bieniemy hit a top of the key triple for a 49-48 edge.

But the tide turned when Agnew, whose ferocious energy has made him a fan favorite this season, was fouled hard going up for a trnasition layup by Antonio Daye Jr.

Agnew had to be restrained from Daye, who was given a technical and flagrant foul for the hack t the rim.

UTEP converted on 3 of 4 free throws as a result to extend their lead to 59-54, and proceeded to go on a 10-2 run following to put the game away.

The Miners also earned their keep at the free throw line, where they went 32-39 (82%) for the game.

UTEP next travels to Florida Atlantic for a Friday/Saturday tilt in Boca Raton next weekend.