UTEP hopeful winning ways will continue as final road games approach

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are hoping to end the regular season on a high note.

With four games left to play this season, the Miners are preparing for their final two road games of the season against Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

UTEP is still currently second to last place in the west division standings of Conference USA.

UTEP's two back-to-back victories against Florida International last week was helpful in creating some distance from last place Southern Miss.

UTEP is currently 6-8 in C-USA play, while Southern Miss is 3-10 in conference.

The Miners have a three game lead over the last place Golden Eagles.

It's important for UTEP to keep winning games because the team that finishes in last place of the division will not make the C-USA Tournament.

UTEP will face another struggling team from the east division of Conference USA in the FAU Owls.

The Owls are 3-5 in C-USA play, 8-9 overall.



The Owls have lost three straight games following a sweep at UTSA on Feb. 12 (84-80) and 13 (86-75).

Prior to the series against the Roadrunners, the Owls had four straight games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols (at Marshall on Jan. 28 and 30, and versus WKU on Feb. 7 and 8).

The three-game losing skid started at Charlotte 74-71 on Jan. 23 before the postponed contests.

FAU ranks second in C-USA and 27th nationally in scoring offense (80.4), while ranking sixth in scoring defense (68.4).

The Owls shoot 46.7 percent from the field, ranking third in the league and 53rd nationally.

FAU ranks first in the conference and 40th nationally in three-point field-goal percentage (37.5).

Another concern for the Miners will be on the boards.

The Owls rank first in C-USA and 10th nationally in rebounds per game (40.9) and rebound margin (9.0).

UTEP's first game against FAU is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Saturday's contest is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MT.