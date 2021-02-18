Skip to Content
UTEP
By
Published 3:49 pm

UTEP men’s basketball games at FAU moved to Sunday & Monday

utep practice
UTEP Athletics
Players participate in a UTEP basketball practice.

EL PASO, Texas - Due to changes in travel accommodations stemming from the winter storms in the state of Texas, the UTEP-Florida Atlantic series will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22.

The Miners and Owls will tipoff at 3 p.m. MT/5 ET on Sunday, and 4 p.m. MT/6 ET on Monday.

Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the home of UTEP Basketball 600 ESPN El Paso.

The contests were originally scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday.

Texas Sports

UTEP Athletics

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content