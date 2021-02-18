UTEP men’s basketball games at FAU moved to Sunday & Monday
EL PASO, Texas - Due to changes in travel accommodations stemming from the winter storms in the state of Texas, the UTEP-Florida Atlantic series will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22.
The Miners and Owls will tipoff at 3 p.m. MT/5 ET on Sunday, and 4 p.m. MT/6 ET on Monday.
Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the home of UTEP Basketball 600 ESPN El Paso.
The contests were originally scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday.
