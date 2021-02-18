UTEP men’s golf set to open Spring season at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP Men’s Golf team will open the 2021 spring season this weekend as the Miners travel to compete in the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, which is hosted by the University of Wyoming and presented by Callaway Golf.

UTEP, under the direction of first-year head coach Derek Plucienski, will compete among a 21-team field on Feb. 19-21 in Palm Desert, California.

The three-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par-72, 7,322-yard course at the Classic Club. Participating teams will play 18 holes each day of the event.

The Miners will be one of 21 teams competing in this year’s Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, along with Wyoming, Kansas, Georgia Tech, San Diego, Oregon, Seattle, Fresno State, Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Air Force, UCLA, Colorado, Colorado State, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, South Dakota State, Cal State Riverside, Gonzaga, Cal State Northridge and Charlotte.

UTEP’s five golfers are set to tee off starting at 9:40 a.m. MT from the back nine on Friday.

The Miners will face seven of the nation's Top 100 ranked teams in this weekend’s tournaments (per Golfweek/Sagarin College Golf Rankings as of Feb. 18, 2021).

STARTING LINEUP

Cole Donielson (R-Sr., San Antonio, Texas)

Danny Daniels (Sr., Cheshunt, England)

Greg Yellin (R-Jr., El Paso, Texas)

Jacob Presutti (So., Ontario, Canada)

Greg Holmes (R-Fr., Wigan, England)

THE LAST TIME OUT

This weekend will mark the first time the Miners have competed in a full calendar year with the last competition coming at Hawaii’s John Burns Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-22, 2020).

In that event, UTEP finished 16th out of 21 teams in the 52-hole tournament.

Following that event, the remainder of the 2020 spring season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the Miners have endured an extra-long layoff entering this weekend’s Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate.