UTEP looking to extend win streak to 10; Kevin Baker previews matchup against FAU

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP (14-5, 11-3 C-USA) will look to build on its nine-game winning streak as the Miners host Florida Atlantic (6-8, 4-6 C-USA) in league play on Feb. 21-22 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

Tipoff set for 2 p.m. MT on Sunday, while the series finale is set for 7 p.m. MT on Monday.

Both games can be seen on CUSA.TV for subscribers.

Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast with Tim Hagerty calling all the action on the UTEP Miners app for both games.

Monday’s series finale versus the Owls will also air on ESPN 600 El Paso.

The two contests between UTEP and Florida Atlantic were originally scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday, but changes in travel accommodations due to winter storms forced the games to be pushed back two days.

BAKER'S BREAKDOWN

“FAU is a much different team this year. They got a big-time transfer from Miami in Iggy Allen and she has made a huge impact on their team. She is definitely one of the best players in the conference and very athletic. She looks like a Power 5 player. She doesn’t just look like a Power 5 player, but she plays like one, too. They are a tremendous offensive rebounding basketball team. We’ve got our work cut out for us. It is going to come down to how well we rebound. If we can rebound with them, then we will have the ability to control the game a little bit. It is going to be a great couple of games. As we are much-improved, I think so are they, so it should be some great games.”

MINER NOTABLES

UTEP enters the series looking to build on a nine-game winning streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in program history and the longest overall since the 2013-14 season. A win on Sunday would tie for the third-longest streak in program history (10).

The Miners lead the all-time series, 8-3, over Florida Atlantic and have won four straight games over the Owls.

Katia Gallegos leads the Miners offensively with a team-high 14.6 points per game and 91 assists (ranks first in C-USA and 25th nationally) on the season. She is averaging 4.8 assists per game, which ranks second in the league.

Michelle Pruitt is averaging 9.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Isis Lopes and Avery Crouse are averaging 8.9 points entering the weekend series.

UTEP ranks first in C-USA in assists (292), while the Miners rank second in assists per game (15.4), field goal percentage (44.2), rebound margin (3.0) and win-loss percentage (.737).

SCOUTING THE OWLS

Florida Atlantic is 6-8 overall on the season with a 4-6 record in league action, but the Owls have won three straight games with wins over UTSA last weekend and WKU on Feb. 6.

The Owls have bounced back recently after losing six of their first seven conference games. FAU brings a 1-6 road record into this weekend’s series in El Paso.

The Owls are ranked first in C-USA and 17th nationally with 43.9 rebounds per game.

Iggy Allen leads the Owls with 21.9 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game.

LAST TIME OUT

UTEP extended its winning streak to nine games with its fourth straight series sweep last weekend on the road at FIU.

In the opener, the Miners came away with an 76-64 win before topping the Panthers, 73-57, in the finale last Saturday.