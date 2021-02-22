Florida Atlantic stuns UTEP WBB; halts 9-game winning streak

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - Riding high on a 9 game winning streak, the UTEP women's basketball team was supposed to take care of business against Florida Atlantic Sunday.

Unfortunately no one told the Owls, who built a 17-point first half lead and held on for a 67-62 victory at the Don Haskins Center to snap the Miners' hot streak.

Iggy Allen scored 28 points to go along with 17 rebounds, including the go-ahead three-pointer with four minutes to play, and Florida Atlantic scored arguably their biggest win of the season.

Forcing twelve first half turnovers, FAU led 40-32 at the break. The Miners clawed back in the second half to tie it at 55-55 with five minutes to play, but Allen's stepback triple gave the Owls the lead for good.

Michelle Pruitt was whistled for an offensive foul with two minutes to play that eventually reversed to a flagrant, giving FAU two free throws and the basketball to create separation down the stretch.

UTEP (14-6, 11-4 C-USA) had a chance to tie down three with 20 seconds to play, but Katia Gallegos' three-pointer went in and out and the Miners saw the winning streak snapped.

Gallegos led the Miners with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The two teams will do it all over again Monday at 7pm from the Haskins Center.