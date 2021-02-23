UTEP-Charlotte men’s basketball games Moved to Saturday & Sunday

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men's basketball team will return to the court this weekend following last week's news of a positive case of Covid-19.

Saturday, UTEP announced a positive case of Covid-19 within the men's basketball team.

As a result, UTEP's final two road games of the season against Florida Atlantic were cancelled.

UTEP's final two games of the season will be played, but the dates are being modified.

UTEP will host Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Haskins Center.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled Friday-Saturday series will be valid for the rescheduled games.

However, fans are encouraged to download updated digital tickets to their mobile device by logging into their account at www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

Fans can also call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP or email tickets@utep.edu with questions.



UTEP (10-10, 6-8 Conference USA) is coming off a sweep against FIU at home, while Charlotte (9-11, 5-7 C-USA) has lost four straight games after getting swept at Middle Tennessee and also losing a pair to Old Dominion.

Both the Miners (at FAU) and 49ers (vs. UTSA) had their games canceled last weekend.