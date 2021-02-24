Interview with UTEP women’s golf coach Jere Pelletier

UTEP

This week, ABC-7's Adrian Ochoa speaks with UTEP women's golf coach, Jere Pelletier.

Pelletier enters his 26th season as the coach of the women's golf team at UTEP.

The Miners have yet to take part in a tournament this season.

Their first scheduled tournament that was supposed to take place in El Paso was cancelled due to a snowstorm that rolled in on February 13.

The Miners are now gearing up for their first tournament in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tournament hosted by Grand Canyon University is set to take place March 1-2.

For 26 years, Pelletier has been synonymous with UTEP Women's Golf.

He was the 1995 WAC Coach of the Year and 2011 Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Pelletier has led the Miners to 15 tournament titles and nine top-five finishes at the conference championship.